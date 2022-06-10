Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) by 487.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGFV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $261.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.98 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

