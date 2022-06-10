Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Down 9.6% on Insider Selling

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $58.11 and last traded at $58.30. 8,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 562,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Specifically, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 216,778 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

