Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Kevin Boyd Acquires 3,000 Shares

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 654 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($24,586.47).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 631.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 731.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bodycote plc has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($12.62). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.46) to GBX 800 ($10.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.40) to GBX 665 ($8.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 837.50 ($10.49).

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.