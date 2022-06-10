Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Kevin Boyd Acquires 3,000 Shares

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 654 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($24,586.47).
Bodycote stock opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 631.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 731.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bodycote plc has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($12.62). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.
Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
