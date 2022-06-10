Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Critical Survey

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bogota Financial has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Risk & Volatility

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Bogota Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.44 $90,000.00 ($0.09) -111.11 Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.56 $7.52 million $0.41 27.39

Bogota Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bogota Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.79% 0.14% 0.02% Bogota Financial 19.27% 4.11% 0.72%

Summary

Bogota Financial beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. The company operates through a network of three full-service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

About Bogota Financial (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.