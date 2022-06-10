bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) vs. Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Head to Head Analysis

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Barratt Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $5.13 billion 0.24 $296.72 million $1.47 4.16 Barratt Developments $6.48 billion 0.98 $888.03 million N/A N/A

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA.

Dividends

bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. bpost NV/SA pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 5.85% 31.85% 6.51% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for bpost NV/SA and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 0 5 1 0 2.17 Barratt Developments 0 3 6 0 2.67

bpost NV/SA currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Given bpost NV/SA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe bpost NV/SA is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats bpost NV/SA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. bpost NV/SA was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

