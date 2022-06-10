Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $487,560.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

