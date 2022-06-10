Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.80 Million

Brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) to report sales of $502.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $503.50 million. National Vision posted sales of $549.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Citigroup cut their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

EYE stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

