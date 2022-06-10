Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will announce $487.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.90 million. NOW posted sales of $400.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.71. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

