Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veritex by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.