Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will post sales of $504.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the lowest is $398.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $351.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

