Brokers Set Expectations for eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

EFTR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,487,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Worland purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,519.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock worth $110,221.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.