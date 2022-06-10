Brokers Set Expectations for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.