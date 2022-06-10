Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.59

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.59 and traded as high as C$46.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$46.44, with a volume of 204,955 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEP.UN shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a PE ratio of -71.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -190.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

