Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

NYSE BG opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

