Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.07.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

