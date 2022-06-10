Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47).

DRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Tau Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

