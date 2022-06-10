Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on MannKind Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

MNKD stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.93. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MannKind by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 576,320 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MannKind by 237.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 47.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 612,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

