Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of PACB opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,180 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.