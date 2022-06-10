Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on REE Automotive Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of REE Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

