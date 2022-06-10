Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on REE Automotive Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of REE Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05.
NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.