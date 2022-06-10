Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on 89bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the year.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.72. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 294.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 312,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

