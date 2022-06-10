Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.93 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $481.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

