Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.70) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15.

ARQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $44,862.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,616.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,696 shares of company stock worth $11,412,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

