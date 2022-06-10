Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.