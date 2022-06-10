Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,115.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.