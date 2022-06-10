Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ELDN has been the subject of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

