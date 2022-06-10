Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.40 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

