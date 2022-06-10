Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FENC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

