Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grid Dynamics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

GDYN opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

In other news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

