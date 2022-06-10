Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ideanomics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ideanomics in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $365.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

