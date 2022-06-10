Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Jaguar Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Jaguar Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

JAGX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

