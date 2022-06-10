Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share for the year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

