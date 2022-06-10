Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ocugen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

OCGN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $489.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 4.60. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ocugen by 1,472.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 565,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 11.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

