Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

