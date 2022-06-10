Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

