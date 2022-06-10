Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.