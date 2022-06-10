Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.17. 449,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,247,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $60,673,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

