Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $13.35. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 190,639 shares changing hands.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

