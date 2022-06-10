Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.02

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.02 ($19.38) and traded as high as €19.11 ($20.55). Carrefour shares last traded at €18.90 ($20.32), with a volume of 1,942,971 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.02.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

