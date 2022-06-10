Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 41146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.26.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,760,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,965,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

