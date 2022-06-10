Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.26) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 314,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.