Centerbridge Partners L.P. Invests $4.81 Million in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 480,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Healthcare AI Acquisition accounts for 0.3% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,010,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,731,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,505,000.

Shares of HAIAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

