Centerbridge Partners L.P. Purchases 30,000 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises about 0.9% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.18% of GDS worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,383,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,042,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in GDS by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,027,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 430,113 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen cut their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

