Centerbridge Partners L.P. Sells 6,750 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. cut its stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Biotech Acquisition accounts for 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 0.32% of Biotech Acquisition worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 216,038 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

