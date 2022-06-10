Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

CMMB stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

