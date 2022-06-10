Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.93. 49,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,875,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.
Specifically, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 730,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,085 shares during the period.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.