Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.93. 49,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,875,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Specifically, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 730,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,085 shares during the period.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.