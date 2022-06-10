Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $689.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $19,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,575 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

