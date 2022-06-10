CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Fredrik Widlund Purchases 67 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($188.07).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Fredrik Widlund bought 73 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($189.36).

On Thursday, March 17th, Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of CLS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.53), for a total value of £69,902.10 ($87,596.62).

CLI stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £908.49 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.52. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.14) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

CLS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.