Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

