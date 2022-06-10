CohBar, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CohBar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year.

Get CohBar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CohBar by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CohBar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.