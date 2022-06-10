Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.18 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

