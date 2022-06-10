Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

